A total of over 68 crore Covid vaccine doses has been administered in India so far, the Union health ministry said on Saturday adding that 62.25 lakh COVID jabs were given today itself.

As per the official figures, 68,37,29,058 jabs have been administered so far, while 62, 25,922 doses were given today.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

With the recovery of 36,385 patients in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate stands at 97.43 per cent.

The active caseload in the country is 4,05,681.

For the past 71 days, the weekly positivity rate remained below 3 per cent. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.50 per cent. The daily positivity rate remained below 5 per cent for 89 consecutive days, said the report.

India reported 42,618 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala contributed a majority of cases by logging 29,322 positive cases.

