NEW DELHI : India’s total tally of omicron cases reached 422 on Sunday with cases detected across 17 states and union territories. According to the union health ministry data, over 130 of omicron patients have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Omicron cases with 108, followed by Delhi with 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31. With the cases spreading across the country, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported their first infections.

In wake of the highly mutant transmission rising, states are taking steps to limit the spread. Karnataka government on Sunday announced to impose night curfew starting December 28, 10 pm to 5 am, for 10 days. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a review meeting wherein the decision.

"From December 28 onwards, for about ten days to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 pm to the next morning 5 am," Sudhakar said. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh government also imposed night curfew from 11 PM to 5 PM with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stating that said his government will take more measures if needed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also convened a meeting with the state Covid-19 task force to figure out ways to avert crowding during the Christmas, New Year celebrations and weddings in hotels and restaurants in the state. On same lines, the Uttar Pradesh government too capped the number of people allowed in weddings with a maximum of 200.

Public health experts have cautioned about the fast spread of omicron.

“We are still learning about the new strain. But two things are for sure. One, it is highly contagious and second it spreads faster. Reports indicate that majority of cases are milder, that makes people with mild symptoms move around unknowingly infecting others. But the fundamentals of protection remain same," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Follow the covid-appropriate behaviour. Use of mask, maintaining social distancing, avoiding going to crowded and closed spaces, and if not vaccinated take the shot, and second dose is due take that. Wash you hands frequently. Remember that reports indicate that omicron is capable of evading the protection offered by vaccines or immunity developed due to prior infection. Vaccines being used in India may prevent severe diseases, but perhaps not getting infection," he said.

At least 6,987 fresh covid-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours taking India's total caseload to 3,47,86,802. At the same time, the toll has inched up to 4,79,682 with 162 deaths, according to the data. The health ministry data showed that the daily rise in covid-19 cases has remained below 15,000 for the last 59 days now.

Further, the number of active covid-19 cases declined to 76,766, with 0.22% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said. While the national covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74%. It has remained below 2% for the last 83 days, the government said.

Similarly, the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62%. It has remained below 1% for the last 42 days. Meanwhile, the cumulative covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive neared 142 crores. India's covid-19 total tally breached one-crore mark on December 19, 2020 and the country surpassed the 2 crores milestone on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

At least 4,79,682 deaths due to covid-19 have been reported so far in India including 1,41,416 from Maharashtra, 46,318 from Kerala, 38,309 from Karnataka, 36,725 from Tamil Nadu, 25,104 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,711 from West Bengal. The health ministry stated that more than 70% of the deaths have occurred among comorbid patients.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the union health ministry said in a document uploaded on its website. “State-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said.

