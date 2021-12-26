India’s total tally of omicron cases reaches 422

“We are still learning about the new strain. But two things are for sure. One, it is highly contagious and second it spreads faster. Reports indicate that majority of cases are milder, that makes people with mild symptoms move around unknowingly infecting others. But the fundamentals of protection remain same," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

