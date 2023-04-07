India's tourism booms: Foreign exchange earnings soar by 107% in 2022

India's tourism booms: Foreign exchange earnings soar by 107% in 20221 min read . 12:49 PM IST
- The tourism industry has shown good signs of revival after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism said.
According to the government's provisional estimates, the foreign exchange earnings from tourism in the country increased by 107% from ₹65,070 crore in 2021 to ₹1,34,543 crore in 2022, as reported by ANI.
The tourism industry has shown good signs of revival after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism said in a statement on Friday.
Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said, “India received 6.19 million Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) during 2022 as compared to 1.52 million during the same period of 2021."
Reddy was quoting the latest data from the Bureau of Immigration in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The Centre provides financial assistance to state governments/Union Territories/Central Agencies for the development of tourism-related infrastructure and facilities in the country in a planned and phased manner, under its schemes of Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD and Assistance to Central Agencies.
The Ministry also said in the reply that the ministry has set up a 24x7 multi-lingual tourist info-helpline on the toll-free number 1800111363 or on a short code 1363 in 12 languages including 10 international languages -- German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Hindi and English for domestic and foreign tourists to provide support service in term of information relating to Travel in India and to offer appropriate guidance to tourists in distress while travelling in India.
