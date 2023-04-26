India’s tourism industry will need significant investments: Kishan Reddy4 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:46 AM IST
New Delhi: India’s tourism ministry is working on several programmes to bring back investor confidence in the sector, according to the country’s minister of tourism, Gangapuram Kishan Reddy. In an interview, Reddy highlighted the need for substantial investment to transform India’s tourism economy into a formidable force. He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) to drive development in the sector, which he estimates will require “many lakh crores" of investment. Edited excerpts: