India’s tourism industry will need significant investments: Kishan Reddy

I have said before that neither state governments nor the centre can spend enough on tourism. Even if we spend many lakh crores, it won’t be enough to develop tourism since there are many thousands of destinations. If we look at the second quarter of FY 22-23, inbound tourism has increased tremendously. To develop the sector further, to attract investments of large sizes, the private sector has to be involved. We want to create an investment atmosphere. We are expecting foreign investors to take part in this summit. Hospitality associations or other bodies like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will also help reach out to their international counterparts to bring in investors.

