India's tourism sector sees impressive recovery, with a 44% surge in talent demand in August 2023, according to foundit.

India's tourism sector, which was severely hit by the Covid pandemic, has finally witnessed an impressive comeback this year, according to a report by talent platform foundit [formerly Monster (APAC & ME)] {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the data from foundit, India's tourism sector witnessed a 44% surge in talent demand annually in August 2023.

During the pre-pandemic, the travel and tourism sector experienced 16% growth in 2019. However, the Covid pandemic hurt the sector grievously, resulting in a 44% fall in job postings. A similar trend was witnessed in 2021 when jobs declined by 21% due to widespread travel restrictions and lockdowns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the travel and tourism sector began to bounce back with a marginal 3% hiring upswing in 2022, it dramatically recovered this year.

According to foundit, "The optimistic growth can be attributed to increased disposable incomes and higher spending on leisure and business travel in the country". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Travel & Tourism industry has truly bounced back from the pandemic with a boom, driven significantly by Government initiatives focused on infrastructural development and heritage promotion. India has also opened its doors by allowing 100% FDI for tourism construction projects and participation in the G20 summit has further bolstered sustainable tourism in the country," Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, a Quess company said.

TIER-2 CITIES OFFERING MORE JOBS As per the city-specific hiring trends in the travel and tourism sector on a year-on-year basis, Jaipur (34%), Ahmedabad (33%), and Chandigarh (33%) reported a maximum rise in job postings followed by Vadodara (25%) and Coimbatore (25%) in August 2023 vs August 2022, the report mentioned.

Among the tier-1 cities, Delhi (34%) saw a maximum increase in job postings followed by Kolkata (21%), Chennai (19%), Hyderabad (8%), and Mumbai (5%), respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'JOBS FOR FRESHERS' As of August 2023, 49% of the online vacancies for jobs in travel and tourism came for freshers/entry-level talent (0-3 years of experience). The demand for Intermediate level (4-6 years) and Top Management (15+ years) both accounted for a 14% share of the overall demand, respectively.

'SALARY TRENDS IN TRAVEL AND TOURISM SECTOR' The average minimum salaries range from ₹2,88,696 to ₹5,80,234 for freshers.

For the intermediate level, the salaries are in the range of ₹5,29,516 to ₹8,20,734. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For mid-senior roles in the travel and tourism sector ranges from ₹8,70,833 to ₹14,11,556.

And, for the management professionals in this sector, the average minimum salary is ₹12,19,515 and the average maximum is ₹18,55,291, respectively as per the foundit report.

'RISE IN GIG JOBS' While the pandemic involved massive layoffs in the travel and tourism sector, the companies have begun to embrace the gig model to overcome the talent deficit and fulfill growing tourist demand. Data from foundit showed that there has been a 14% growth in gig roles since January 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

