India's trade deficit ballooning to record high in July

With effect from July 1, the government has increased gold import duty to 12.5% from 7.5% - resulting in a hike of 5%. As per the Finance Ministry data, the gold imports stood at 107 tonnes of gold compared to 11 tonnes same period last year and in June also the imports have been significant. The surge in gold imports is putting pressure on the current account deficit.

