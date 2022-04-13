India's trade deficit touched $18.51 billion in March: Report1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2022, 01:27 PM IST
- India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion
India's merchandise trade deficit in March touched $18.51 billion, data released by the government showed on Wednesday.
India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion.
