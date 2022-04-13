OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's trade deficit touched $18.51 billion in March: Report
Listen to this article

India's merchandise trade deficit in March touched $18.51 billion, data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout