India's trade deficit touched $18.51 billion in March: Report

India's trade deficit touched $18.51 billion in March: Report1 min read . 13 Apr 2022
- India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion
India's merchandise trade deficit in March touched $18.51 billion, data released by the government showed on Wednesday.
India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.