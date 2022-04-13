Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's trade deficit touched $18.51 billion in March: Report

India's trade deficit touched $18.51 billion in March: Report

India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion.
1 min read . 13 Apr 2022 Reuters

  • India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's merchandise trade deficit in March touched $18.51 billion, data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

India's merchandise trade deficit in March touched $18.51 billion, data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion.

India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.