India's trade deficit touched $18.51 billion in March: Report

India's merchandise trade deficit in March touched $18.51 billion, data released by the government showed on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion.

