India's trade deficit touches 25-month high

India’s trade deficit touched a 25-month high in December as growth in merchandise imports outpaced exports , signaling pick up in domestic demand after the coronavirus pandemic devastated Asia’s third largest economy.

Exports grew marginally at 0.14% while imports expanded 7.56% for the first time in 10 months leaving behind a trade deficit of $15.44 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry.

China’s exports, in contrast rose 18.1% in December, the fastest growth since February 2018, while imports grew 6.5%, leading to a record trade surplus of $78.17 billion.

Major Indian export items that helped India’s outbound shipments turn the corner include gems and jewellery (6.75%), drugs and pharmaceuticals (17.47%), chemicals (10.8%), engineering goods (0.3%) and electronic goods (16.51%) while sharp contraction in exports of readymade garments (-15%) and petroleum products (-35.35%) kept overall exports growth minimal.

Among major import items, gold (81.82%), vegetable oils (43.5%), chemicals (23.3%), artificial resins (32.27%), pearls (7.81%), iron and steel (12.67%), non-ferrous metal (28.1%), machinery (0.57%), electronic goods (20.9%) saw significant rise while fall in import of coal (-7.27%), crude petroleum (-10.61%) and transport equipment (-32.05%) dragged down overall growth.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd said while intermittent hiccups may persist, she is hopeful that the performance of exports will strengthen in the coming months, as the covid-19 vaccine rollout gathers speed in the major trading partners. “As the economic activity has normalised, the merchandise trade deficit has enlarged by $20 billion to $34 billion in Q3 FY21 from $14 billion in Q2 FY21. Accordingly, we expect the size of the current account surplus to shrink to under $2 billion in Q3 FY21, and the re-emergence of a small deficit can't be ruled out at this point," she added.

India’s merchandise trade has been weakening even before the covid-19 pandemic hit the economy and external demand. In 15 of the past 18 months starting June 2019, the country’s exports have been negative. However, since March of this year, both exports and imports started declining in high double digits, even temporarily leading to a trade surplus in June for the first time in 18 years.

Data compiled by the World Trade Organization (WTO) showed global merchandise trade declined by 21% in the June quarter. WTO now projects volume of world merchandise trade to decline 9.2% in 2020, followed by a 7.2% rise in 2021. In April, the trade body had projected global merchandise trade to drop by 13% to 32% in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The Indian economy is officially projected to contract by a record 7.7% in FY21 for the first time in 41 years with National Statistical Organisation assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21. The Asian Development Bank has projected the Indian economy to contract at a slower pace of 8% against its earlier estimate of 9% in FY21 on the back of faster recovery in Asia’s third largest economy. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month projected the Indian economy to contract 7.5% in FY21, shallower than 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, on the back of a host of lead indicators.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via