India's trade deficit touches 25-month high

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd said while intermittent hiccups may persist, she is hopeful that the performance of exports will strengthen in the coming months, as the covid-19 vaccine rollout gathers speed in the major trading partners. “As the economic activity has normalised, the merchandise trade deficit has enlarged by $20 billion to $34 billion in Q3 FY21 from $14 billion in Q2 FY21. Accordingly, we expect the size of the current account surplus to shrink to under $2 billion in Q3 FY21, and the re-emergence of a small deficit can't be ruled out at this point," she added.