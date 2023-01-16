India's trade deficit widens to $23.76 bn; exports dip by 12.2% in Dec1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 03:00 PM IST
- Imports in December last year also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year
India's merchandise trade deficit in December widened to $23.89 billion as against $21.10 billion year-on-year (YoY). However, the number was largely flat as compared to $23.89 billion in the previous month, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.