India's trade deficit widens to $28.68 bn in Aug, import rises 37%1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 06:33 PM IST
India's trade deficit widened to $28.68 billion in August, as per the government data. The imports climbed by 37%, while exports remained flat during the month. With that, the country's trade deficit has more than doubled compared to 11.71 billion in August last year. Overall, the exports is expected to cross $450 billion by end of the current financial year.