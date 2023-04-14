India among most trusted business, investment destinations: Goyal in Rome1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Goyal emphasized the need for ambitious goals in the India-Italy partnership, citing the recently elevated Strategic Partnership and a 55% growth in Indian exports over the past two years
New Delhi: Trade minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India’s business and investment potential at a CEO business interactive session in Rome, Italy, saying that the country is “open" with “global linkages" and engaged in trade negotiations with the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
