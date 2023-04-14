New Delhi: Trade minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India’s business and investment potential at a CEO business interactive session in Rome, Italy, saying that the country is “open" with “global linkages" and engaged in trade negotiations with the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Goyal emphasized the need for ambitious goals in the India-Italy partnership, citing the recently elevated Strategic Partnership and a 55% growth in Indian exports over the past two years. He noted the presence of around 700 Italian companies in India and promised a robust and forward-looking policy framework without retrospective changes.

Italian deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Antonio Tajani, also attended the event, urging collaboration to create a better future for both countries by supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industry. Goyal praised Tajani’s engagement and recognized the potential for growth in the India-Italy partnership.

He said that both the countries are connected by tradition, culture, shared values, rule of law and aspiration to achieve more and to work as one.

The two ministers agreed that the nations share common values and aspirations, with Goyal stating they will “grow together, achieve together, and conquer together."

The session, held in Rome, was organized by the Embassy of India, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Confindustria, with over 70 CEOs from Indian and Italian companies participating.