India’s trade policies a barrier for new investments, says outgoing US envoy

India had unveiled the “Atmanirbhar Bharat" programme in May in a bid to kickstart the economy that was subjected a hard lockdown in the preceding weeks as the Indian government enforced a closure to stem the transmission of the covid-19 pandemic in a country of over a billion people. The Indian government says that the programme will help India manufacture for the world and improve its position in the global supply chains. But critics have expressed concern that the programme is “inward looking."