India's trade restrictive policies inhibiting bilateral trade ties: USTR

The United States in its latest Trade Policy Agenda has flagged India’s ‘Make In India’ campaign holding that India’s trade restrictive policies have inhibited potential of bilateral trade relationship.

“During 2020, the United States continued its engagement with India to try to resolve longstanding market access impediments affecting U.S. exporters. While India’s large market, economic growth, and progress towards development make it an essential market for many U.S. exporters, a general and consistent trend of trade-restrictive policies have inhibited the potential of the bilateral trade relationship. Recent Indian emphasis on import substitution through a “Make in India" campaign has epitomized the challenges facing the bilateral trade relationship," the report released by the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The report said after the US terminated India’s eligibility under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program in June 2009, both sides resumed intensive work in the fall of 2019 aimed at producing a package of meaningful market access outcomes, and this engagement continued throughout 2020.

“U.S. objectives in this negotiation included resolution of various non-tariff barriers, targeted reduction of certain Indian tariffs, and other market access improvements. The United States also engaged with India on an ongoing basis throughout 2020 in response to specific concerns affecting the full range of pressing bilateral trade issues, including intellectual property (IP) protection and enforcement, policy development affecting electronic commerce and digital trade, and market access for agricultural and non-agricultural goods and services," it added.

However, the report did not elaborate on the future of the trade package under negotiation by the Trump administration. India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal has hinted that both sides may have to work afresh to put together a new trade package.

The USTR highlighted the proposal by India and South Africa to waive the implementation, application, and enforcement of commitments on patents, copyright, industrial designs, and undisclosed information (including trade secrets) under the WTO TRIPS Agreement in relation to prevention, containment, or treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic without commitment to support the move at the WTO.

