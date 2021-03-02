India's trade restrictive policies inhibiting bilateral trade ties: USTR

“During 2020, the United States continued its engagement with India to try to resolve longstanding market access impediments affecting U.S. exporters. While India’s large market, economic growth, and progress towards development make it an essential market for many U.S. exporters, a general and consistent trend of trade-restrictive policies have inhibited the potential of the bilateral trade relationship. Recent Indian emphasis on import substitution through a “Make in India" campaign has epitomized the challenges facing the bilateral trade relationship," the report released by the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

