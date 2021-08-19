This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >India's trade with Afghanistan stalls but likely to resume soon: Officials
India's trade with Afghanistan stalls but likely to resume soon: Officials
2 min read.08:38 PM ISTRajendra Jadhav, Reuters
India's exports to Afghanistan came to $826 million in the financial year that ended on March 31, consisting mainly of sugar, cereals, tea, spices, pharmaceutical and textile products
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
India's trade with Afghanistan has dried up as borders and banks have closed since the Taliban took over the country, but industry officials said that the disruption was temporary and that it would be business as usual soon.
India's trade with Afghanistan has dried up as borders and banks have closed since the Taliban took over the country, but industry officials said that the disruption was temporary and that it would be business as usual soon.
New Delhi is one of the leading suppliers of essential commodities to Afghanistan, which exports mainly dry fruits to India.
Shipments between the two countries were delayed or disrupted after Taliban insurgents started making military advances earlier this month, leading to the fall of the capital Kabul on Sunday, industry officials said.
Shipments between the two countries were delayed or disrupted after Taliban insurgents started making military advances earlier this month, leading to the fall of the capital Kabul on Sunday, industry officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"There is a temporary glitch in trade as Afghanistan is witnessing a transition of power. But within a few days trade will restart," said Rahil Shaikh, managing director of Mumbai-based MEIR Commodities, which exports sugar to Afghanistan.
"There is a temporary glitch in trade as Afghanistan is witnessing a transition of power. But within a few days trade will restart," said Rahil Shaikh, managing director of Mumbai-based MEIR Commodities, which exports sugar to Afghanistan.
India's exports to Afghanistan came to $826 million in the financial year that ended on March 31, consisting mainly of sugar, cereals, tea, spices, pharmaceutical and textile products.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's exports to Afghanistan came to $826 million in the financial year that ended on March 31, consisting mainly of sugar, cereals, tea, spices, pharmaceutical and textile products.
In the same year, New Delhi's imports from Kabul came to $509 million, consisting mainly of figs, raisins and apples.
In the same year, New Delhi's imports from Kabul came to $509 million, consisting mainly of figs, raisins and apples.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Afghanistan has been the second-biggest buyer of Indian sugar in the 2020/21 marketing year ending on Sept. 30, purchasing a record 624,000 tonnes, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association.
Afghanistan has been the second-biggest buyer of Indian sugar in the 2020/21 marketing year ending on Sept. 30, purchasing a record 624,000 tonnes, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association.
Indian shipments for Afghanistan usually land at Pakistan's Karachi port and from there are moved to Afghanistan through road.