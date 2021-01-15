New Delhi: India’s Universal Immunization Program (UIP) may incorporate the software modifications and lessons learnt using the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) platform, especially designed to drive the coronavirus vaccination programme in the country beginning January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 1st phase of the pan India rollout of covid-19 on Saturday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. The Co-WIN platform will prove critical in the success of the inoculation program as it will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for covid-19 vaccine.

The digital platform will also assist programme managers across National, State, and District levels while conducting vaccination sessions. It will help them track beneficiary coverage, beneficiary dropouts, sessions planned v/s sessions held and vaccine utilization.

The platform enables national and state administrators to view and sort data of beneficiaries as per their gender, age and co-morbidity. They can also view the metadata of vaccinations and Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) reported from constituent districts across States and UTs. District administrators can additionally create session sites at any location by entering the pin-code, followed by specifying the locality or villages and subsequently assigning a vaccinator.

The government has set up a COVID Control Room at the Nirman Bhawan premises of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare on Friday reviewed preparations for the launch of the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive and the working of CoWIN.

“In the Beneficiary Registration Page for all non-prioritized groups on CoWIN, the software can be pre-populated with beneficiaries by seeding it with electoral database, in addition to other documents that are authorized for registration. The lessons learnt and the software modifications may also be incorporated in the country’s Universal Immunisation Prorgam (UIP)," Harsh Vardhan said.

The vaccination program will cover the entire length and breadth of the country, with a total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs which will be connected virtually throughout the exercise. According to the government, around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Saturday at each of the session sites. The vaccination drive has been planned in a phased manner, identifying priority groups. Health Care workers, both in government and private sectors including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers will receive the vaccine during this phase, the union health ministry said.

The dedicated COVID Control Room has been involved in the massive exercise of monitoring district wise covid-19 data from across the country as well as in depth analysis of the data to interpret and evaluate the status of the pandemic.

For the last several months, through this dedicated control room, the government has been closely monitoring parameters such as case fatality rates, infection rates, death rates and other parameters based on which containment strategies have been continuously evolved. The Control Room has also been helping to track and record best strategies being adopted by different countries as a part of their response system and translating them into key learnings for India, the government said.

The union health minister also reviewed the working of the ‘Communications Control Room’ which has been closely monitoring the disinformation campaigns and rumour mongering in relation to administering of covid-19 vaccines. “The administrative machinery should to go all out to counter the misinformation campaign being spread by vested interests," said Harsh Vardhan adding that India’s exercise to vaccinate its population against covid-19 shall be the largest immunization drive of the world. “Both the indigenously manufactured vaccines, COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, have proven safety and immunogenicity records and are the most important tools to contain the pandemic," said the health minister.

As the country gears up to begin its covid-19 vaccination drive, the coronavirus continues to sicken people and claim lives in India. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 15,590. Over 77.56% of the new cases are from 7 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,490. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,579, while West Bengal reported 680 new cases. At least, 191 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Six States/UTs account for 73.30% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 19 and 17 daily deaths, respectively. The total number of covid-19 cases climbed to 1,05,28,924 and the toll mounted to 1,53,157.

