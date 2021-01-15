As the country gears up to begin its covid-19 vaccination drive, the coronavirus continues to sicken people and claim lives in India. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 15,590. Over 77.56% of the new cases are from 7 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,490. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,579, while West Bengal reported 680 new cases. At least, 191 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Six States/UTs account for 73.30% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 19 and 17 daily deaths, respectively. The total number of covid-19 cases climbed to 1,05,28,924 and the toll mounted to 1,53,157.