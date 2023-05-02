Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  India’s unemployment rate climbs to four-month high in April

India’s unemployment rate climbs to four-month high in April

1 min read . 05:08 PM IST Bloomberg
The nationwide joblessness rate rose to 8.11% in April from 7.8% in March.

India’s unemployment rate climbed to a fourth-month high, the latest data showed, even though rural jobs ticked up slightly.

India’s unemployment rate climbed to a fourth-month high, the latest data showed, even though rural jobs ticked up slightly.

India’s unemployment rate climbed to a fourth-month high, the latest data showed, even though rural jobs ticked up slightly.

The nationwide joblessness rate rose to 8.11% in April from 7.8% in March. Urban unemployment climbed to 9.81% from 8.51% in the same period and rural unemployment fell marginally to 7.34% in April from 7.47% a month ago, data from the research firm Centre for Monitoring India Economy showed.

The nationwide joblessness rate rose to 8.11% in April from 7.8% in March. Urban unemployment climbed to 9.81% from 8.51% in the same period and rural unemployment fell marginally to 7.34% in April from 7.47% a month ago, data from the research firm Centre for Monitoring India Economy showed.

Creating jobs for India’s burgeoning population will remain a key challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, especially as he looks to a third term in office in national elections due next summer.

Creating jobs for India’s burgeoning population will remain a key challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, especially as he looks to a third term in office in national elections due next summer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.