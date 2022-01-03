OPEN APP
India's unemployment rate hits 4-month high of 7.9%: CMIE
India's unemployment rate reached a four-month high of 7.91% in December as compared to 7% and 7.75 per cent in November and October 2021, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate hit its highest rate since 8.3% in August, the CMIE data shows.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 9.30% in December while rural employment stood at 7.28%. Both urban and rural unemployment saw significant rise from 8.21% and 6.44%, respectively, in the previous month.

