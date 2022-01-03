India's unemployment rate hits 4-month high of 7.9%: CMIE

India's unemployment rate hits 4-month high of 7.9%: CMIE1 min read . 02:48 PM IST
The urban unemployment rate rose to 9.30% in December while rural employment stood at 7.28%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The urban unemployment rate rose to 9.30% in December while rural employment stood at 7.28%
India's unemployment rate reached a four-month high of 7.91% in December as compared to 7% and 7.75 per cent in November and October 2021, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday.
India's unemployment rate reached a four-month high of 7.91% in December as compared to 7% and 7.75 per cent in November and October 2021, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday.
The unemployment rate hit its highest rate since 8.3% in August, the CMIE data shows.
The unemployment rate hit its highest rate since 8.3% in August, the CMIE data shows.
The urban unemployment rate rose to 9.30% in December while rural employment stood at 7.28%. Both urban and rural unemployment saw significant rise from 8.21% and 6.44%, respectively, in the previous month.
The urban unemployment rate rose to 9.30% in December while rural employment stood at 7.28%. Both urban and rural unemployment saw significant rise from 8.21% and 6.44%, respectively, in the previous month.
The rise in unemployment has been attributed to muted economic activity and consumer sentiment, which has been dented due to the rise of Covid-19 cases after the emergence of Omicron variant across the world.
The rise in unemployment has been attributed to muted economic activity and consumer sentiment, which has been dented due to the rise of Covid-19 cases after the emergence of Omicron variant across the world.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!