India's unemployment rate plunges to 7.6% in April-June 2022: NSO survey
The unemployment rate in India for people aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 7.6 per cent during April-June 2022 from 12.6 per cent a year ago, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on 31 August.
In April-June 2021, the joblessness was high in the country mainly due to the staggering impact of Covid-related restrictions.
The latest data underlined a decline in unemployment rate amid improved labour force participation ratio, point towards a sustained economic recovery from the shadow of the pandemic.
In January-March 2022, the unemployment rate in India for persons aged 15 years and above was 8.2 per cent in urban areas, the 15th Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed.
Apart from this, the unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas declined to 9.5 per cent in April-June, 2022 from 14.3 per cent a year ago, the data showed. It was 10.1 per cent in January-March, 2022.
According to the data, the unemployment rate among males (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas dipped to 7.1 per cent in April-June 2022 compared to 12.2 per cent a year ago. It was 7.7 per cent in January-March 2022.
Also, as per the NSO data, the Labour force participation rate in CWS (Current Weekly Status) in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above increased to 47.5 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022, from 46.8 per cent in the same period a year ago. It was 47.3 per cent in January-March 2022.
The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in CWS in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 43.9 per cent in April-June, 2022, up from 40.9 per cent in the same period a year ago. It was 43.4 per cent in January-March 2022.
With PTI inputs.
