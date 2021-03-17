India’s unique federalism predates Independence

By the early 20th century, Bombay, the oldest centre of India’s textile industry, had started facing competition from other parts of India that had cheaper labour. Mills in Bombay had regulations for hours of work and child labour. These policies didn’t exist elsewhere, and hence industrialists in Bombay favoured national legislation. Later, Factories Acts were applied nationally to deal with this increasing competition, even as the colonial state otherwise continued to favour a free-market approach over an interventionist one.