India’s UPI, Singapore’s PayNow to be linked for cross-border remittances
The linkage of these two payment systems would enable faster and cost-efficient transfer of cross-border remittances.
New Delhi: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and PayNow of Singapore will be linked to enable faster and cost-efficient transfer of cross-border remittances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong would virtually witness the launch of cross-border connectivity on 21 February.
