NEW DELHI : India's urea import increased 8% to 98.28 lakh tonnes during the financial year 2020-21, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the import of urea on government account is being made only through designated state trading enterprises like MMTC, STC and RCF.

"Import of fertilisers (other than urea) is free, commonly known as Open General Licence (OGL). Various companies import these fertilisers as per their commercial judgement," he said.

According to data shared by the minister, urea imports rose to 98.28 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 from 91.23 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.

Di-ammonium phosphate's (DAP) imports stood almost flat at 48.82 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, against 48.70 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Imports of MoP (Muriate of Potash) rose to 42.27 lakh tonnes, from 36.70 lakh tonnes; while imports of NPK fertilisers increased to 13.90 lakh tonnes from 7.46 lakh tonnes.

