Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's urea import rises 8% to 98.28 lakh tonnes in 2020-21

India's urea import rises 8% to 98.28 lakh tonnes in 2020-21

Premium
Mandaviya said the import of urea on government account is being made only through designated state trading enterprises like MMTC, STC and RCF
1 min read . 07:40 PM IST PTI

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the urea imports rose to 98.28 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 from 91.23 lakh tonnes in 2019-20

NEW DELHI : India's urea import increased 8% to 98.28 lakh tonnes during the financial year 2020-21, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

India's urea import increased 8% to 98.28 lakh tonnes during the financial year 2020-21, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the import of urea on government account is being made only through designated state trading enterprises like MMTC, STC and RCF.

In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the import of urea on government account is being made only through designated state trading enterprises like MMTC, STC and RCF.

"Import of fertilisers (other than urea) is free, commonly known as Open General Licence (OGL). Various companies import these fertilisers as per their commercial judgement," he said.

"Import of fertilisers (other than urea) is free, commonly known as Open General Licence (OGL). Various companies import these fertilisers as per their commercial judgement," he said.

According to data shared by the minister, urea imports rose to 98.28 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 from 91.23 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.

According to data shared by the minister, urea imports rose to 98.28 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 from 91.23 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.

Di-ammonium phosphate's (DAP) imports stood almost flat at 48.82 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, against 48.70 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Di-ammonium phosphate's (DAP) imports stood almost flat at 48.82 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, against 48.70 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Imports of MoP (Muriate of Potash) rose to 42.27 lakh tonnes, from 36.70 lakh tonnes; while imports of NPK fertilisers increased to 13.90 lakh tonnes from 7.46 lakh tonnes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Imports of MoP (Muriate of Potash) rose to 42.27 lakh tonnes, from 36.70 lakh tonnes; while imports of NPK fertilisers increased to 13.90 lakh tonnes from 7.46 lakh tonnes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!