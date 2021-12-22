India’s vaccination coverage nears 140 crore, says Health Ministry

India’s vaccination coverage nears 140 crore, says Health Ministry1 min read . 09:47 PM IST
- More than 62 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm
NEW DELHI : The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday , in an official statement, said that the India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has reaches nearly 140 Crore (139,61,10,941).
More than 62 lakh (6270380) vaccine doses has been administered today till 7 pm, the statement read.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
This is the 341 day of vaccination.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from 2 February.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from 1 April. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be vaccinated from 1 May.
