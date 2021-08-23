NEW DELHI : India’s vaccination drive against covid-19 has crossed 582.5 million doses to protect against the virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

According to a statement from India’s ministry of health and family welfare on Monday, the recovery rate was at 97.63%, the highest since March 2020. Also, while 25,072 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the country’ active caseload was at 333,924, the lowest in 155 days.

This comes against the backdrop of Zydus’s covid-19 vaccine becoming the fifth vaccine to get Indian government approval after Covishield, a vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc; Bharat Biotech’s locally developed Covaxin; Russia’s Sputnik V; and the US’s Moderna.

“Active cases constitute 1.03% of total cases; the lowest since March 2020," the statement said and added, “Daily Positivity Rate (1.94%) less than 3% for last 28 days."

“The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,295,160 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 50.75 crore (507,551,399) cumulative tests," the statement said.

“While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly positivity rate at 1.91% remains less than 3% for the last 59 days now. The daily positivity rate also stands at 1.94%. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 28 days and below 5% for 77 consecutive days now," the statement added.

