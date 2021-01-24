OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's vaccination drive world's fastest, 1 million get jabs in 6 days
As on 24 January, till 8 am, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccination. (AP)
As on 24 January, till 8 am, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccination. (AP)

India's vaccination drive world's fastest, 1 million get jabs in 6 days

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 12:53 PM IST Staff Writer

The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the ministry said

New Delhi: India took only 6 days to administer one million Covid-19 vaccine doses as the number of beneficiaries who have received the anti-coronavirus shots inched close to 16 lakh. This count is higher than that of countries like the US and the UK, the Union Health Ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Smriti Irani today shared a picture of her daughters to mark the 13th National Girl Child Day.

'Give a shoutout to a Desh Ki Beti': Smriti Irani on National Girl Child Day

1 min read . 01:33 PM IST
9 players tested to be Covid positive in Australian Open

9 players test Covid positive in Australian Open

2 min read . 01:23 PM IST
An 18-year-old teenager receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Clalit Health Services in Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv.

This country is vaccinating teens to slow Covid-19 infections among the young

2 min read . 01:28 PM IST
As on 24 January, till 8 am, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccination.

India's vaccination drive world's fastest, 1 million get jabs in 6 days

1 min read . 12:53 PM IST

The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the ministry said.

As on 24 January, till 8 am, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccination. In a span of 24 hours, close to 2 lakh (1,91,609) people were vaccinated across 3,512 sessions. A total of 27,920 sessions have been conducted so far, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India's active cases today stand at 1,84,408 which comprises of  1.73 per cent of the total cases. With 15,948 recovered cases in a span of 24 hours, a net decline of 1,254 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload during the same period.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for 75 per cent of the total active cases in the country.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout