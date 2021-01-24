India's vaccination drive world's fastest, 1 million get jabs in 6 days

The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the ministry said

New Delhi: India took only 6 days to administer one million Covid-19 vaccine doses as the number of beneficiaries who have received the anti-coronavirus shots inched close to 16 lakh. This count is higher than that of countries like the US and the UK, the Union Health Ministry said.

The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the ministry said.

As on 24 January, till 8 am, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccination. In a span of 24 hours, close to 2 lakh (1,91,609) people were vaccinated across 3,512 sessions. A total of 27,920 sessions have been conducted so far, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India's active cases today stand at 1,84,408 which comprises of 1.73 per cent of the total cases. With 15,948 recovered cases in a span of 24 hours, a net decline of 1,254 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload during the same period.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for 75 per cent of the total active cases in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

