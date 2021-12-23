With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 139.70 crore (1,39,69,76,774) as per data released till 7 am today, the ministry of health said today.

This has been achieved through 1,47,94,783 sessions, it said, adding the recovery of 6,960 patients in the past 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,08,926.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. "Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 daily new cases that is being reported for last 56 days now. A total of 7,495 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

India’s active caseload stands at 78,291 currently. Active cases constitute 0.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,05,775 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 66.86 crore (66,86,43,929) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 0.59 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 39 days now. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.62 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 80 days and below 3 per cent for 115 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

The total number of Omicron cases in the country has risen to 236, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed. Of the total 236 Omicron patients, 104 have recovered, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, amid a rise in Omicron cases in India, Union Health Ministry has alerted states and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, saying based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least “three times more transmissible" than the Delta variant.

