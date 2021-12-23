India's vaccine coverage exceeds 139 crore; recovery rate 98.4%

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 0.59 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 39 days now. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.62 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 80 days and below 3 per cent for 115 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

