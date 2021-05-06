‘India’s vaccine ecosystem is messed up’10 min read . 09:21 PM IST
In an atmosphere of shortage, it is best to have one procurer purchase at a common price for the whole nation
Amartya Lahiri, professor, Vancouver School of Economics, University of British Columbia, tells Mint that India’s vaccination policy—from pricing and procurement to distribution—has been seriously mismanaged. He recommends that a set of corrective actions be taken urgently. Excerpts from an email interview:
The public narrative reflects loss of confidence in the Centre’s handling of the vaccination drive. The Centre’s decision to decentralise procurement of vaccines to let states take this up on their own was taken in April in response to the criticism. The Supreme Court has questioned if decentralisation is the best approach and raised questions about equitable access to the vaccines. Was the earlier policy of centralised negotiation and procurement and decentralised distribution better? What ails India’s vaccine policy?
