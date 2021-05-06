‘India’s vaccine ecosystem is messed up’

The public narrative reflects loss of confidence in the Centre’s handling of the vaccination drive. The Centre’s decision to decentralise procurement of vaccines to let states take this up on their own was taken in April in response to the criticism. The Supreme Court has questioned if decentralisation is the best approach and raised questions about equitable access to the vaccines. Was the earlier policy of centralised negotiation and procurement and decentralised distribution better? What ails India’s vaccine policy?

