India’s vision is to promote a universal sense of oneness: Munda

India’s vision is to promote a universal sense of oneness: Munda2 min read . 12:13 AM IST
- The minister said that there is necessity of just and equitable development of all
NEW DELHI :India’s vision is to promote a universal sense of oneness and work together to shape a new paradigm of human-centric globalization where no one will remain behind, said Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda on Tuesday.
Addressing the plenary session of the first meeting of G20 working group on Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, the minister said that there is necessity of just and equitable development of all. “We strive for a human centric globalization, where no one is left behind. The process of financial inclusion paves the way for currency management, which enhances the saving potential, leading to social security and ensuring quality life."
Munda added that our forefathers made sacrifices to liberate India from the shackles of British tyranny and help the country shine. “When the country attains 100 years of independence (Amritkal), let there be no differences at all."
Speaking about hosting the G20 Summit, he said that it is an historic opportunity for our country, being the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP.
Earlier, addressing the G20 working group meeting in presence of delegates from other G20 nations and senior officials from Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of India, the minister had said that India has rich ancient sustainable traditions to nudge consumers and in turn markets to adopt environmentally conscious practices.
Munda said that in the last many years we have destroyed our earth and environment. “This had an adverse impact on our climate and ecology. There must be a global vision for ecological safeguard, or else, we will sink together."
He added that it is time for the world to reorient the focus from women development to women led development.
The union minister also stressed on the necessity of financial inclusion for people’s economic empowerment. “It is a bedrock of our development strategy, and delivering financial services to the last mile, the poorest of the poor has been one of the key priorities of the Indian government right from the outset."
