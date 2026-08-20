India’s reservoir storage deficit narrows, but water stress persists

India’s reservoir storage deficit has narrowed sharply over the past month as a revival in monsoon rainfall replenished water levels, offering some relief for irrigation and drinking-water supplies. But storage remains well below last year’s level in most regions, underscoring continued pressure on water resources, according to Central Water Commission (CWC) data reviewed by Mint.
India’s reservoir storage deficit has narrowed sharply over the past month as a revival in monsoon rainfall replenished water levels, offering some relief for irrigation and drinking-water supplies. But storage remains well below last year’s level in most regions, underscoring continued pressure on water resources, according to Central Water Commission (CWC) data reviewed by Mint.
Live storage in 166 monitored reservoirs stood at 109.11 billion cubic metres (BCM), or 59.4% of their combined capacity, as of 13 August. The reservoirs account for 71% of India’s total estimated live-storage capacity of 257.812 BCM.
Live storage in 166 monitored reservoirs stood at 109.11 billion cubic metres (BCM), or 59.4% of their combined capacity, as of 13 August. The reservoirs account for 71% of India’s total estimated live-storage capacity of 257.812 BCM.
That was 19.6% below the 135.64 BCM recorded a year earlier, although close to the long-term normal of 111.75 BCM. Current storage was 80.44% of last year’s level and 97.64% of normal.
The gap has narrowed from 16 July, when storage was 39.2% below the year-earlier level of 103.96 BCM, reflecting improved monsoon inflows in recent weeks.
Regional divide
The improvement, however, has been uneven. The northern region reported storage at 50.5% of capacity, compared with 75.3% a year earlier and up from 33.1% a month earlier. Storage remained below the normal level of 62%. The total live storage in these reservoirs was 10.024 BCM as of 13 August.
In the eastern region, reservoirs were filled to 50.8%, or 11.061 BCM, compared with 54.6% a year earlier and a normal level of 48.4%. Storage stood at 28.5% of capacity on 16 July.
The southern region reported storage at 54.8% of capacity, compared with 79.7% a year earlier and up from 28.4% of capacity a month earlier. Storage was below the normal level of 64.3%. Total live storage was 55.288 BCM.
The central region also remained below both last year’s and normal levels, with reservoirs filled to 57%, or 27.700 BCM, compared with 73.9% a year earlier and a normal level of 60.5%. Storage had stood at 36.8% of capacity on 16 July.
The western region was the only one where reservoir storage was above last year’s level. Its 53 CWC-monitored reservoirs have a combined live-storage capacity of 38.09 BCM. As of 13 August, live storage stood at 30.01 BCM, or 78.78% of capacity, compared with 75.74% during the corresponding period last year and the 62.83% long-term normal.
The region’s storage has also improved sharply from a month earlier, when reservoirs held 44.5% of their total live-storage capacity.
Rainfall holds the key
The improvement in reservoir levels follows stronger rainfall in July and the first half of August. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall across the country during July was 1% above normal, compared with a 35.4% deficit in June. Cumulative rainfall from 1 June to 18 August was still 12.6% below normal.
The outlook remains important because reservoir replenishment will depend on rainfall in the weeks ahead. According to IMD’s monthly outlook, India is likely to receive less than 94% of the long-period average (LPA) rainfall during the second half of the June-September monsoon season. The August-September LPA, based on the 1971-2020 climatological record, is 422.8 mm.
According to experts, improved reservoir levels would support irrigation, ensure better drinking-water availability and provide greater scope for hydropower generation.
“Improved reservoir levels would support irrigation for both kharif and rabi crops, strengthening water availability during the two key cropping season, particularly in areas that depend heavily on reservoir water for irrigation,” said Sudhir Panwar, farm policy expert and former member of Uttar Pradesh Planning Commission.
On being asked about the impact on rabi crop, he said, it is too early to draw any firm conclusions at this stage. "If rainfall remains favourable through October and reservoir levels improve, the additional water availability could provide adequate support for rabi sowing and irrigation. So, much will depend on the rainfall received in the coming weeks and the extent to which reservoirs are replenished before the rabi season begins,” he said.
Improved storage could also support hydropower generation. Of the 166 reservoirs monitored by the CWC, 20 are associated with hydroelectric projects.
Data from the National Power Portal showed that India’s hydropower generation fell 22% to 17,753.9 million units (MU) in July, from 21,673.9 MU during the same period last year.
Mint earlier reported that a weaker monsoon and the El Niño phenomenon could weigh on hydropower generation in India this fiscal.