India's wealthy to allocate more to stocks over next 3 years: Hurun India Survey

Hurun India surveyed 442 respondents, with net worth of more than $1 million. According to the Hurun India Luxury Consumer Survey, listed stocks topped the ranking of assets in which respondents wanted to raise their allocation in the next three years, with 35% of favouring an increase. Correspondingly, the highest number of respondents (27%) picked real estate as the asset wherein they wanted to reduce investment over the next three years. This was followed by fixed income (15%).