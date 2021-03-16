Subscribe
India's wealthy to allocate more to stocks over next 3 years: Hurun India Survey

India's wealthy to allocate more to stocks over next 3 years: Hurun India Survey

The concept has worked best in the US market and has been recently introduced in Asian equity markets through Singapore- and Hong Kong- based stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters
2 min read . 03:42 PM IST Neil Borate, Abhinav Kaul

  • Listed stocks topped the ranking of assets in which respondents wanted to raise their allocation in the next three years, with 35% of favouring an increase

NEW DELHI: A survey of India's high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals by Hurun India, released on Tuesday, shows that equity is the most favoured asset class for increasing investments over the next three years. Correspondingly, real estate topped the list of assets where respondents want to reduce their investment.

A report released along with the survey estimated that there are currently 4.12 lakh dollar millionaire households--net worth of at least Rs7 crore--in India. Slightly less than 3 lakh households have a net worth of Rs10 crore or more, while 23,000 households have net worth exceeding Rs100 crore.

Hurun India surveyed 442 respondents, with net worth of more than $1 million. According to the Hurun India Luxury Consumer Survey, listed stocks topped the ranking of assets in which respondents wanted to raise their allocation in the next three years, with 35% of favouring an increase. Correspondingly, the highest number of respondents (27%) picked real estate as the asset wherein they wanted to reduce investment over the next three years. This was followed by fixed income (15%).

"We conducted the survey throughout 2020. Some of the responses may have been affected by the Covid driven dip in the markets in March last year which increased buying appetite. However the overall trend does favour equity markets over real estate," said Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and MD, Hurun India.

Among overseas investment destinations, India’s wealthy favoured the US the most (26.6%), followed by Singapore (11.6%), UAE (10%) and UK (6.6%). Most planned to send their children abroad for post graduation with the US (56.9%) once again emerging as the top destination, followed by the UK (19%) and Canada (8.6%). The highest number of respondents picked Mercedes Benz as their most preferred car brand.

In case of credit cards, the largest number of respondents favoured Amex (36.7%) followed by HDFC Bank (33.3%) and Citibank (21.7%). In their choice of insurer, however, India’s wealthy went with established players. Life Insurance Corp was the most favoured (39%), followed by HDFC Life (17%), and ICICI Prudential (13.6%).

