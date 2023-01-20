India's weekly forex reserves rise by $10.42 bn to hit 5-month high of $572 bn1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:59 PM IST
- In the week ending January 13, the reserves surged by $10.417 billion to $572 billion. This is far higher better performance compared to the previous week which ended on January 6.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves have touched a five-month high in the latest week ending January 13. As per RBI's weekly bulletin on Friday, the reserves climb to $572 billion which is the highest level since August last year. All components in reserves recorded an upside with foreign currency assets gaining momentum.
