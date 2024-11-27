India’s Welspun One raises Mumbai warehouse investment to meet cargo demand

WELSPUN ONE-INVESTMENT/:India's Welspun One raises Mumbai warehouse investment to meet cargo demand

Reuters
Updated27 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
India's Welspun One raises Mumbai warehouse investment to meet cargo demand
India’s Welspun One raises Mumbai warehouse investment to meet cargo demand

Nov 27 (Reuters) - India's Welspun One said on Wednesday it will invest an additional 20 billion rupees ($237.3 million) to expand its Mumbai warehouse, aiming to capitalize on strong cargo movement as more companies set up manufacturing bases in the country.

Warehouse developers such as Welspun One are seeing a surge in demand as companies invest in India's economic growth and seek to diversify supply chains beyond China.

The facility located in a special economic zone next to Jawaharlal Nehru Port - India's largest container port by throughput - will cover 4.45 million square feet after expansion.

This is roughly the size of 60 football fields and about four times larger than initially planned.

The project, which will create 5,000 jobs, follows Welspun One's investment of 7 billion rupees in the warehouse last December, with expansion now underway to meet the growing export-import demand at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Strong economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, along with steady domestic consumption, has kept cargo movement in and out of India robust.

Welspun One has 11 projects across the country, and three in the western state of Maharashtra. The company aims to manage $1 billion worth of assets by 2025-end, up from the current $854 million.

Last month, warehouse developer IndoSpace said it would increase its investments in the southern state of Tamil Nadu by 41% over the next three years to meet the strong demand.

India's warehousing market is projected to exceed $37 billion by 2032, up from $16.4 billion in 2023, according to consulting firm IMARC Group. ($1 = 84.2690 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia’s Welspun One raises Mumbai warehouse investment to meet cargo demand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    507.00
    02:01 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    69.25 (15.82%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    305.15
    02:01 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    7.35 (2.47%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    136.75
    02:01 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.25 (-0.18%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    123.10
    02:01 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    2.5 (2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    213.25
    01:54 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.14%)

    Wipro share price

    586.25
    01:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -2.8 (-0.48%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    543.35
    01:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -2.9 (-0.53%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,187.15
    01:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -10.2 (-0.85%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,631.90
    01:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -73.8 (-4.33%)

    EPL share price

    264.85
    01:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.22%)

    Granules India share price

    576.80
    01:54 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19 (-3.19%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    31.69
    01:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.98 (-3%)
    More from Top Losers

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.00
    01:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.15%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,801.00
    01:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    201.1 (7.73%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,211.75
    01:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    82.95 (7.35%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    470.90
    01:54 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    31.15 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.