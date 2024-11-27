India's Welspun One raises Mumbai warehouse investment to meet cargo demand

Nov 27 (Reuters) - India's Welspun One said on Wednesday it will invest an additional 20 billion rupees ($237.3 million) to expand its Mumbai warehouse, aiming to capitalize on strong cargo movement as more companies set up manufacturing bases in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warehouse developers such as Welspun One are seeing a surge in demand as companies invest in India's economic growth and seek to diversify supply chains beyond China.

The facility located in a special economic zone next to Jawaharlal Nehru Port - India's largest container port by throughput - will cover 4.45 million square feet after expansion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is roughly the size of 60 football fields and about four times larger than initially planned.

The project, which will create 5,000 jobs, follows Welspun One's investment of 7 billion rupees in the warehouse last December, with expansion now underway to meet the growing export-import demand at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Strong economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, along with steady domestic consumption, has kept cargo movement in and out of India robust. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Welspun One has 11 projects across the country, and three in the western state of Maharashtra. The company aims to manage $1 billion worth of assets by 2025-end, up from the current $854 million.

Last month, warehouse developer IndoSpace said it would increase its investments in the southern state of Tamil Nadu by 41% over the next three years to meet the strong demand.

India's warehousing market is projected to exceed $37 billion by 2032, up from $16.4 billion in 2023, according to consulting firm IMARC Group. ($1 = 84.2690 Indian rupees) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}