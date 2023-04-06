Record wheat output of 112 mt likely in FY23: Food secretary2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Low temperature in past one month would turn out to be a boon to the regions where wheat was sown late
New Delhi: The government is hopeful of a record wheat production of 112.18 million tonne (mt) in 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) despite inclement weather in some regions of the country affecting grain quality, food secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.
