Record wheat output of 112 mt likely in FY23: Food secretary

The food secretary said Punjab and Haryana, too, have requested relaxation of procurement norms. “A crop assessment team is on the field and collecting samples. Based on its report by Sunday, relaxation will be given on the fair average quality (FAQ) to Punjab and Haryana. Thus, the set wheat procurement target of 34.2 mt by FCI is achievable,“ Chopra said. Relaxation would be allowed for other states as well if they ask, he added.