India’s wheat stocks plummet to 14-year low2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 01:26 PM IST
Extreme weather devastated both the winter-sown wheat and summer-sown rice harvests, pushing up retail food prices to a 22-month high. As a result, India's federally-owned cereal inventories, which offer subsidised grains to 80 crore people, have plummeted to a five-year low.