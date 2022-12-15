Wheat stocks to go down by 13% but sufficient under central pool: Govt

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Food on Thursday informed that wheat stocks in the Indian government's warehouses will fall by about 13% by early next month from the current level, however, it will be sufficient for the welfare schemes of the country.
In an official statement, the ministry said that about 159 LMT of wheat will be available as on 1st of January 2023, which is well above the buffer norm requirement of 138 LMT of 1st of January. As on December 12 this year, around 182 LMT of wheat is available in the central pool.
As prices jumped to a record high on rising demand and falling inventories, the wheat stocks in government warehouses for December fell to the lowest in six years. India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, placed a ban on its exports in May.
Following the situation, the Government of India is constantly monitoring it regularly on weekly basis along with other commodities and taking corrective measures, as and when required.
It also stated that the Central government has taken proactive steps to ward off any further price rise and export regulations were imposed with effect from May 13, 2022.
Further, the allocations under NFSA as well as PMGKAY have also been revised in favor of rice for having sufficient wheat stock in central pool to cater to the requirements of welfare schemes, the statement added.
“The Centre has enhanced the MSP of Wheat crop this year to Rs. 2125/qtl against the last year MSP of Rs. 2015/qtl for RMS 2022-23. Thus, increase in MSP of Rs. 110/qtl coupled with fairly good climatic conditions, it is expected that the production and procurement of Wheat during next season shall remain normal," the Consumer Affairs Ministry said.
According to the ministry, the procurement of wheat next season would commence from April 2023 and as per initial assessment there has been a fair increase in the sowing of wheat crop as compared to last year.
However, the procurement of wheat during last season was low due to lesser production coupled with selling by farmers at prices higher than MSP in the open market consequent to geo-political situation.
