Wholesale prices sink deeper into deflationary zone2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The wholesale price index experienced a 4.12% decline in June, driven by lower prices of fuel, textiles, and some food products, according to data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Friday
New Delhi: India’s wholesale price index plunged deeper into deflationary territory in June, even as retail prices, especially food and vegetables, surged, official data showed.
