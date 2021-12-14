India’s wholesale inflation quickened to the fastest pace in three decades on input costs fueled by high commodity prices and supply constraints, according to Bloomberg. Wholesale prices rose 14.2% in November from a year earlier, data released by the Commerce Ministry showed today. That’s faster than the median estimate of an about 12% gain in a Bloomberg survey of 19 economists, and is the highest level since December 1991 when the print came in at 14.3%.

Factory-gate inflation has stayed in double digits this financial year that began in April as companies pay more for raw materials amid a rally in global commodity prices and a supply crunch.

Prices of food articles rose 4.9%, fuel and power prices jumped 39.8%, and manufactured products posted an increase of 11.9%.

The spike “has come as a shock," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd., the Indian unit of Moody’s Investors Service. Most non-core categories displayed “an inflation rate that was much steeper than expected," she said.

Elevated prices at the wholesale level could be passed onto retail consumers, “posing upside risks to our forecast CPI trajectory in the coming months," Barclays said in a note.

“This record beating increase in WPI inflation was led by a surge in prices of vegetables, minerals and petroleum products. Both headline and core inflation also climbed to record highs in November. Manufacturing prices rose 11.9% y/y, while inflation in fuel and light segment remained at an elevated 39.8% y/y," Barclays said.

Data released separately on Monday showed retail inflation inched closer to 5% in November, amid rising costs of food and commodities.

A sustained rise could threaten the Reserve Bank of India’s case for keeping borrowing costs lower for longer to support the economy, given it has a mandate to keep consumer price inflation within its target band of 2%-6%. The RBI last week left key lending rates unchanged and vowed to keep the accommodative policy stance for as long as needed to support a durable economic recovery

