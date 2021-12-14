India’s wholesale prices unexpectedly rise to three-decade high

India’s wholesale inflation quickened to the fastest pace in three decades on input costs fueled by high commodity prices and supply constraints, according to Bloomberg. Wholesale prices rose 14.2% in November from a year earlier, data released by the Commerce Ministry showed today. That’s faster than the median estimate of an about 12% gain in a Bloomberg survey of 19 economists, and is the highest level since December 1991 when the print came in at 14.3%.

