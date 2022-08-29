India’s win against Pakistan in ‘nail-biting’ Asia Cup match: All praises for Team India from all corners2 min read . 06:07 AM IST
Congratulatory messages are pouring in from all corners as India sealed victory against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022.
Congratulatory messages are pouring in from all corners as India sealed victory against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian team for demonstrating exceptional skill and grit soon after India defeated Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian team for demonstrating exceptional skill and grit soon after India defeated Pakistan.
"TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory," tweeted PM Modi.
"TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory," tweeted PM Modi.
Also Read: Virat Kohli all set to become first Indian player to…
Also Read: Virat Kohli all set to become first Indian player to…
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised team India for achieving a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a T20 match of the Asia Cup on August 28 as the nation celebrated India's victory over neighbouring rivals Pakistan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised team India for achieving a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a T20 match of the Asia Cup on August 28 as the nation celebrated India's victory over neighbouring rivals Pakistan.
"What a superb start by Team India at the #AsiaCup2022. This was such a nail-biting match. Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing victory. Keep it up!" he tweeted.
"What a superb start by Team India at the #AsiaCup2022. This was such a nail-biting match. Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing victory. Keep it up!" he tweeted.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya for leading Men in Blue to an exciting victory after Pakistan lost by five wickets to India.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya for leading Men in Blue to an exciting victory after Pakistan lost by five wickets to India.
"He did very well in bowling and in batting as he finished off the game was great. According to me, he is a very good all-rounder," Babar Azam said.
"He did very well in bowling and in batting as he finished off the game was great. According to me, he is a very good all-rounder," Babar Azam said.
Rahul Gandhi congratulated Team India by saying, "What a thriller of a match! Well played, #TeamIndia The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country - with a feeling of great joy & pride."
Rahul Gandhi congratulated Team India by saying, "What a thriller of a match! Well played, #TeamIndia The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country - with a feeling of great joy & pride."
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress, too praised India for defeating Pakistan.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress, too praised India for defeating Pakistan.
"Hurrah! hm jiit ge / Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! jy hiNd!" she tweeted.
"Hurrah! hm jiit ge / Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! jy hiNd!" she tweeted.
Mumbai witnessed a massive crowd dancing to the beat of the drums as they celebrated India's triumph over Pakistan. In Nagpur, a sizable throng had assembled, and several individuals were waving the flag. In West Bengal, celebrations were observed in Siliguri and Kolkata.
Mumbai witnessed a massive crowd dancing to the beat of the drums as they celebrated India's triumph over Pakistan. In Nagpur, a sizable throng had assembled, and several individuals were waving the flag. In West Bengal, celebrations were observed in Siliguri and Kolkata.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Well done. Good victory in a high pressure game!!" He particularly praised Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Well done. Good victory in a high pressure game!!" He particularly praised Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.
Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, also praised Team India for their "spectacular victory" over Pakistan.
Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, also praised Team India for their "spectacular victory" over Pakistan.
"Boys in Blue do it yet again! Score a spectacular victory against Pakistan in #AsiaCup2022 Tense moments but a clinical finish! Heartiest congratulations #TeamIndia," Puri said in a tweet.
"Boys in Blue do it yet again! Score a spectacular victory against Pakistan in #AsiaCup2022 Tense moments but a clinical finish! Heartiest congratulations #TeamIndia," Puri said in a tweet.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan gave the soldiers in blue a "Bhool Bhulaiya"-styled congrats. He published a video on Instagram showcasing Team India's triumphs. The video features his song "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" playing in the background.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan gave the soldiers in blue a "Bhool Bhulaiya"-styled congrats. He published a video on Instagram showcasing Team India's triumphs. The video features his song "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" playing in the background.
At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022, thanks to a pivotal partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.
At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022, thanks to a pivotal partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)